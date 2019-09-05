HICKORY FLAT - The Hickory Flat Lady Rebels were able to stop their recent skid and pick up a dominant win over Potts Camp on Tuesday night.
The Lady Rebels were losers of their last six games after beating Tishomingo County to start their season. Hickory Flat swept Potts Camp 3-0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-14) to give the Lady Cardinals their first loss of the season.
"We are definitely glad to have stopped this bad momentum. It's always much better to leave the gym with a win," said Hickory Flat head coach Jamie Hayles. "I thought we played really well tonight and we looked like things were coming together for us, which is good considering division play is coming up."
In the first set, eighth grader Jolee Young picked up four aces that sparked a 7-0 run, giving the Lady Rebels a 12-5 lead as Potts Camp called a timeout. Later, as Hickory Flat held a 15-10 lead, Kylie Gray and Emma Wilson combined to take control of the game. Hickory Flat closed the first set on a 10-1 run with Gray picking up three aces and one kill and Wilson connecting for one ace and two kills.
Wilson started the second set off with back-to-back aces to get the Lady Rebels off to a good start. Junior Rheagan Skelton and Young joined in with back-to-back aces as well to build an 8-3 lead. Up 14-8, Gray took over once again. Gray notched a kill, Potts Camp was called for an illegal hit and Wilson added a kill for a quick three points. Gray then went on a run of six-consecutive aces for a 23-8 lead.
"Kylie really did a great job for us tonight," claimed Hayles. "She really played loose and I think that trickled down to the rest of our girls. When Kylie is on like that and having fun, it just makes us a better team and it showed tonight."
Gray finished with 11 aces and eight kills to lead Hickory Flat to their win. Wilson added a team-high nine kills. Young pitched in seven aces. As a team, Hickory Flat had 30 service aces.
"We did a great job with our serves," said Hayles. "We placed them in the right spots and find holes in their defense to pick up a lot of our points."
Hickory Flat is now 2-6 on the season and hosts Lafayette on Thursday night.