RIPLEY - The Hickory Flat Lady Rebels continue their recent skid with another loss, this time to the hands of the Ripley Lady Tigers on Monday night. The loss marks the sixth-consecutive loss since their season-opening win against Tishomingo County.
Hickory Flat lost to Ripley in five sets, 3-2 (15-25, 25-15, 25-16, 12-25, 11-15).
"We just were not consistent at all," said Hickory Flat head coach Jamie Hayles. "We did not look prepared to play in the first set and the in the second and third sets we started to look like a team and playing much better. Ripley was able to come out in the fourth set and get a lead and from there we never responded."
Hickory Flat's Emma Wilson was a huge reason the Lady Rebels had the success they did in the second and third sets. In the two sets combined, Wilson served up nine aces and added four kills. For the game, Wilson finished with 11 aces and 10 kills.
"She was a huge spark for us in those sets," said Hayles on Wilson. "She kept her serves in and put pressure on them to keep it in play. I'm proud of her effort. That is what we expect from her every night."
Junior Kylie Gray finished with seven kills of her own with setter Rheagan Skelton picking up 11 assists.
The Lady Rebels drop to 1-6 on the season and will not take the floor again until next Tuesday, Sept. 3 when they host Potts Camp in a non-division match.