HICKORY FLAT - It has not been the start to the season that everyone had hoped for at Hickory Flat. The Lady Rebels are now 1-4 on the season after dropping their match with Corinth 3-0 on Monday night.
The Lady Warriors dominated all three sets (25-12, 25-16, 25-17) to earn the sweep.
"This is not the start that we envisioned," said Hickory Flat head coach Jamie Hayles. "I know we are capable of playing better and I suspect that we will turn the corner soon and start picking up some wins."
Prior to their match against Corinth on Monday, the Lady Rebels dropped two contests last week against Kossuth and Senatobia. The Lady Aggies swept Hickory Flat 3-0 (27-25, 27-25, 25-21) and Senatobia came back from down 2-0 on the road to win the match 3-2. Monday's loss marks the Lady Rebels' fourth straight loss after winning the season opener against Tishomingo County. That said, all five of Hickory Flat's matches have been played against opponents who are in Class 4A, with the exception of Kossuth, who they will see again on Thursday.
"This schedule has been rough," Hayles claimed. "We've played Corinth twice already and the are a really, really good team. We had every opportunity to close out Senatobia last week and we didn't capitalize on that. We can let our schedule be an excuse or we can let it make us better. Hopefully our girls see that they need to elevate their play and we can be successful."
Hickory Flat travels to Kossuth on Thursday with the varisty match set to begin at 6:30 p.m.