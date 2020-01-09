HICKORY FLAT • Hickory Flat split a pair of non-division games last Friday, Jan. 3 at home against Hatley. The Lady Rebels took care of business, defeating the Lady Tigers 65-35 while the Rebels followed with a 58-48 loss.
In the girls' game, Hatley tried all they could do to slow down the state's top scorer in R'Daztiny Harris. Harris still was able to drop a game-high 20 points as she dealt with a double team all night long. The Lady Tigers' commitment to slow down Harris opened the floor for the rest of the Lady Rebels, especially freshman Abby Tatum. Tatum knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to 18 points.
Harris got going early on with six points in the opening quarter followed by five points from junior Jenna Poff. In the second quarter, Harris poured in 10 points and Tatum hit two 3-pointers and another basket as the Lady Rebels took a 39-19 lead into the break.
Three more deep triples in the third quarter highlighted a career night for Tatum. The Lady Rebels led 57-31 at the end of the third and coasted in the fourth on their way to a 13-2 record.
In the boys' game, the Rebels got off to a slow start offensively in the first half. Hickory Flat posted just seven points in the first quarter and 10 points in the second quarter as they found themselves down 22-17 at halftime.
Hatley outscored Hickory Flat 16-14 in the third quarter behind eight points from their point guard Markhel Hunt. Drew Wilson, who battled foul trouble all night, scored all six of his points in the third, including the Rebels' only made 3-pointer of the night.
The Rebels shared the scoring load in the fourth quarter as Jonah Baker scored five points, Wesley Green and Alex Tatum both added four points as Lane Gordon and Jordan Patterson both pitched in one basket apiece but it was not enough to overcome as the Tigers went 8-for-11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Baker and Green each led the Rebels with 11 points. Hatley had four players score in double figures, led by Hunt's 14 points.
The Rebels fall to 4-12 on the season. Hickory Flat returns to action this Friday in a Div. 3-1A contest at H.W. Byers.