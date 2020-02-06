ASHLAND • In a game full of big moments huge shots, none stood out more than Ashland senior Myles Moorhead's last shot. With the time winding down, Moorhead received a last second pass from Emit Bell and laid it off the glass as the buzzer sounded for a 47-45 win over Hickory Flat in overtime.
The Blue Devils held a 24-15 lead at halftime after outscoring Hickory Flat 15-6 in the second quarter. Hickory Flat responded to start the second half with a 9-2 run, behind the aggressive play of Drew Wilson, who scored seven of the Rebels' first nine points of the third quarter to cut the lead down to 26-24.
Wilson ended the third quarter going 4-for-4 from the free throw line but Bell scored six points for Ashland, all at the rim as the Blue Devils clung to a 32-28 lead entering the fourth.
Five points from the free throw line and a 3-pointer from Drew Wilson gave the Rebels their first lead of the ballgame with just over three minutes left to play, 36-33. After Ashland tied the game at 36-36, Wilson's layup combined with a free throw from Jonah Baker with 29 seconds left, gifted Hickory Flat a three-point lead. Ashland freshman Aaron Greer sent the game into overtime with a huge 3-pointer from the wing with 10 seconds left in the fourth.
Tied 43-43 with one minute remaining in the overtime period, the Blue Devils ran their offense, burning the clock. With 10 seconds left, Bell glided through the lane for a layup and the lead. Hickory Flat quickly inbounded the ball to Wilson, who raced up the floor and picked up a foul on Greer. Wilson stepped up to knock down two free throws with four seconds left, setting up Moorhead's heroic shot.
Moorhead led the Blue Devils with 16 points, six coming in the overtime period. Bell added 11 points in the win. Wilson led all scorers with a 27-point performance as no other Rebels were in double figures.