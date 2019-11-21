MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Blue Mountain College Volleyball's Lainey Jackson (JR/Toledo, Ill.) was named to the SSAC's All-Conference Team, the league office announced last Friday, Nov. 15 at the annual volleyball awards banquet.
The junior setter has 766 assists on the season, while closing in on 3,000 career assists. She currently sits at 2,990 and is expected to eclipse the mark tomorrow at the conference tournament.
Jackson also has 67 kills and 32 aces on the 2019 season.
Also honored by the conference, Carissa Mulford (JR/Jay, Fla.) was named second team All-Conference. Mulford is hitting .273 with 212 kills and 34 aces on the season.
BMC's Julianna Taylor (SO/Bear Creek, Ala.) and Saige Blanton (FR/Double Springs, Ala.) were named to the All-Freshman Team. Taylor hit .172 on the year with 229 kills, while Blanton hit .151 with 163 kills and 23 aces.
Taylor and Emma Myers (SO/New Albany, Miss.) were both named to the All-Academic Team, while Grace Gray (FR/Potts Camp, Miss.) was named Blue Mountain's Musco Lighting Champions of Character team representative.
"I'm very happy for all of our players who won awards," BMC head coach Reid Gann said. "I'm very proud of how they committed themselves to this team as a first-year program, and this represents the hard work they have put in. It's extremely difficult for a collegiate athlete to balance athletics and academics, and they have an done an outstanding job."
