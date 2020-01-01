BENTON COUNTY • The body of a male and a female were found Wednesday, Jan. 1 on Hebron Church Road in Benton County, according the Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby.
Goolsby said some 20-year-olds were riding 4-wheelers and discovered the bodies around 3:15 Wednesday. He said it is unsure how long the bodies had been there but he suspected "a few weeks at least."
Goolsby said the investigation is ongoing and is a joint effort between the Benton County Sheriff's Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.