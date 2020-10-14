When it comes to the most important of provisions, it’s always best to count on bringing them yourself.
The temperate days of fall are among the very best of times to explore the outdoors in Mississippi and, with plenty of public land and state parks near to hand, a day hike or weekend camping trip is only a brief plan away. Dove, squirrel and archery deer seasons are open as well, with many more seasons primed to open in the next few weeks. Time in the woods can always be made a little safer, not to mention more comfortable, with an appropriate first aid kit along for the ride.
The Boy Scouts of America recommend any plans calling for a hike, a hunting camp or anything in between include a first aid kit, filled water bottle, trail food, flashlight, whistle and sunscreen.
First aid kits are available in readymade form, but the best are those that begin with a core of readymade essentials and augmented with the things you’re likely to use and use up over time.
According to the American Red Cross, a first aid kit for a family of four should contain:
• Two large absorbent compress dressings
• 25 adhesive bandages in assorted sizes
• 10 yards of cloth tape
• Antibiotic cream like Neosporin
• Aspirin
• Lightweight blanket
• Breathing barrier with one-way valve for administering CPR
• Instant cold compress
• Hydrocortisone
• Scissors
• Elastic bandages
• Gauze pads
• Tweezers
• Oral thermometer
To these items, you might add any extras that tend to come in handy for you around the house such as sting-kill swabs or antacids tablets. Extra adhesive bandages, which you’ll frequently use, are a great addition to core essentials like the CPR breathing barrier, which you’d hope to never use. That’s why buying a small core package of goods and adding extras of your own is a great way to go.
Along with splinters and skinned knees to treat, keeping kids hydrated can be a challenge, especially since they need to start drinking water well before they’re actually thirsty. A little flavoring won’t hurt, but making them drink is a project the adult in charge has to start and stay on continuously.
Keeping food fresh is no simple task, and it becomes all the more complicated when you’re feeding it to small people. There’s food designed for the trail, and there’s food children will actually eat. It’s up to you to determine where these two areas intersect for the kids in your care.
Additionally, it’s a wise move to try it out on them at home to confirm they’ll eat it. Yogurt covered raisins, dried fruit chips, regular chips and other heat-proof items are a good place to start the search.
Finally, the core of any kit should include sunscreen, which should be applied routinely to everyone, and it should certainly be a brand and style that’s been tried out on your youngster before the trip begins. If it’s going to burn or itch, this is best discovered when shower facilities are nearby. New, natural sunscreens that are demonstrated to be non-harmful themselves have been introduced in recent years and are worth a look.