A big, brown delivery truck had dropped off a package for me, and I tore into it as soon as I got home from school. Before the internet and all-night telemarketing channels on satellite TV came along, there were catalogs of hunting gear to dispose of our income.
The hunting gear market is unique in many ways, and one of those is its welcome mat for inventors of new and exciting toys. While the threshold for great success is as high in the hunting market as anywhere, the threshold for initial entry is not. Reached through local and regional shows and a variety of catalog operations, hunters have always been a flock of willing spenders served a wonderous variety of new and nifty inventions, most of them some version of bad. Still, there were always a few breakthroughs every season, and their early adopters used the glow of their corresponding glory to blind us to their sordid trail of bad purchases gone before.
One fall in my early teenaged years, I found a new item I couldn’t wait until Christmas to unwrap. I spent most of a summer’s hay-hauling money on the newest thing: a game camera. The gizmo came with a weatherproof box that was to be strapped to a tree next to a game trail, elk wallow, watering hole or other wildlife hotspot. Inside the box was a fixed-focus camera, complete with built-in auto-winder and flash. This was all wired to a super high-tech motion sensor, like the kind that opened the door for customers at the grocery stores in big cities.
All the user had to supply was a steady diet of Kodak 110 film cartridges, around eight pounds of batteries in three sizes, regular film processing and, of course, a wildlife hotspot with a handily-positioned tree 9 to 15 feet away and properly-oriented to the sun at the time of day that found animals happening by.
Many is the sportsman who paid for prints of entire rolls of film that featured a windblown limb, recorded 12, 24 or 36 times over the course of a breezy afternoon. The vigor of the motion sensor’s reaction time tended to decline as the batteres’ charge decayed, so there would often be many photos of the last two inches of the blurry hind leg of a critter that walked by without stopping to pose.
Hunting over any sort of corn was illegal in those days, but piling up corn to take pictures of deer eating it was not, so rare was the sportsman who didn’t develop a full roll or two of shots featuring nothing but raccoons fattening themselves on the yellow acorns that had been carried, perhaps miles, to secret but fruitless photographic locations.
If the beginning of maturity is nostalgia for ways less easy than they’ve become, the retail side of hunting has certainly matured its share of us all.