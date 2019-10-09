We skimmed our way through the suburbia that lay between Denver and the Rockies’ eastern wall. We turned east just ahead of the Monday morning slog, then bore north toward Cody, Wyoming, by way of Casper and Cheyenne. I had maps and schedules from two years’ hard planning, 200 pounds of luggage in the trunk, a full tank of gas, clear weather for driving and a willing family on board for the ride.
They had come along to humor me in my chase of a dream I’d nurtured since childhood. I wanted to plan and carry out A Big Trip in the vein of Clark Griswold, one filled with wide-open Western skies, tall mountains capped with snow, thin air, thick sage and the endless possibility of the holiday road, but one that skipped any reenactment of the book of Exodus and left the Ten Commandments mostly unscathed.
All trips start out differently, and they also begin much the same. For me, they are a spark of imagination come to life. A considerable part of a trip’s enjoyment is found in the rich imaginings of the planning process, through the mental manipulation of things that are and those that might be. By necessity, any trip planned to include others must have some tangible destination or goal in mind, and destinations make good photo opportunities. The memories that outlive the sunburn and the credit card bills though come about in moments unplanned. They settle into being in the casual unwinding of a trip’s byways. They collect unbidden in the folding fabric of patience, drifting like cottonwood dander to settle in tenuous moments so permanent they never blow away.
Though they might have happened anywhere, these trophies would not be won without the trips for, while they come to life only by happenstance, their creation is made possible by the trip’s unencumbered time.
What a traveler enjoys of a trip depends entirely on what they make of the things that happen. Life works just the same way, but it’s a lesson easier to learn on the road, I find. With trips, it’s easier to wrap thought around a finite length of time. There are specific things to look forward to, a predictable limit to the hardships that arise, the opportunity to circumvent most quagmires with forethought and planning, and forever the chance to start over and do it all again someday.
As passengers in transit through nameless counties no cell phone signal may reach, as children swinging on the dotted line that joins one itinerary point to another, we wound our way up through the Bighorns, following a ribbon of black across an ocean of dry, chasing an instinct to ramble and depending on scant plans to hold impatience at bay, dreaming behind, possibility ahead, and that is a moment whose memory I hope will never fade.