Biden Emmett Till

President Joe Biden speaks before the screening of the movie "Till" in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The movie, "Till," is the story of Mamie Till-Mobley who pursued justice after the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, in 1955. 

 Susan Walsh I AP

WASHINGTON  — President Joe Biden on Thursday hosted a screening of the movie " Till," a wrenching, new drama about the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till, who was brutally killed after a white woman said the Black 14-year-old had made improper advances toward her.

