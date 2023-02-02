Bass anglers interested in big game hunting should bring out their best efforts during the last weeks of winter.
At this latitude, February is regarding by many as the best time to catch good bsss, but it’s a high-stakes venture. It’s also a time when it’s not uncommon to catch nothing at all. At this time of year, it’s often an all-or-nothing game.
Late in the year, when water temperatures have fallen to a few degrees above freezing and shorter days seem to keep the world dark most of the time, largemouth bass go to the deepest water they can find and remain there for the duration. They don’t hibernate, of course, so they can still be caught, but only with great difficulty. Because they use very little energy in winter’s shortest days, their feeding periods are brief — perhaps as brief as 30 minutes to one hour in every 24. The windows in which they might be enticed to bite are brief as well.
As spring approaches, as it does now, the largemouth’s transition back to normalcy begins. Their catch-ability increases somewhat and the opportunity to bring new personal-best records to hand is at its greatest.
Winter-fed, spring-famished
Even ahead of the spring pre-spawn period, bass feed up in a big way through the winter. Though sluggish, bass are heavier at this time of year than any other. They’re sluggish in the cold weather, but the baitfish are sluggish just as well. Bass have little trouble eating all they want.
The annual pre-spawn feeding frenzy is triggered as much by instinct as anything. Bass are a predatory species and feed all year long. Though they’ll exit winter as fat as they’ll be all year, their voracious pre-spawn feeding cycle is triggered by the same instinct and biological clock that, later, sets in motion the spawn itself. That’s why late-winter and early-spring bass fishing is a don’t-miss date on the outdoor calendar.
The next big event on the horizon for bass is the spawn, which is still some weeks away. Between now and then, the fish will leave their deepest haunts and follow schools of shad toward still-deep points and other cover adjacent to the mouths of creeks and coves. Come warmer weather, these creeks and coves will host spawning activity.
From these pre-spawn staging points, the bass will feed through long days of pre-spawn frenzy, a period highly-anticipated as one of the bass fishing year’s most productive. Between now and then, the arrival of big fish on these points and development of the earliest stages of pre-spawn feeding combine for a capital opportunity.
Experienced fishermen often note anecdotally that, leaving winter, larger fish move up from the depths first.
Let there be light
On the big lakes, bass will suspend on the points going into spawning hollows and pockets. They’ll be out where they can rise from a depth of 20 feet, feed and go back down. They’ll hang in there until it warms on up. When water temperatures reach the mid-50s to low-60s, they’ll feed during that time to get ready to spawn.
The bass spawn typically coincides with water temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, though there’s no consensus on precisely what triggers the spawn to begin. It can certainly begin well before water temperatures reach those numbers.
Considered academically, there have been serious doubts for years about the spawn being triggered by water temperature alone. Indications are a lot of things affect it — the photoperiod or length of daylight in a given day among other things.
Water temperatures in deeper area lakes currently hovers in the lower 40s, rising a few degrees above by mid-afternoon, falling a few degrees below overnight.
With rapidly-lengthening daylight ahead and temperatures steadily on the rise, the time to take a shot at the big fish game is now.
Dive into the ditches
Strategies for finding and fishing big bass right now focus on working the transition routes that connect the deepest haunts to the outer-deeps just beyond the entry to spawning areas. For that task, anglers are advised to use their electronics to find the old river runs and other natural indentations in the lake bottoms that run between those two zones.
“I think they use the ditches to come and go,” lifelong angler Jim Long, of Lee County’s Brewer community, says. “If you can find ditches, there’ll be some fish around the ditch.”
As to what baits to fish, experienced anglers point to shad-imitating patterns. Both gizzard and threadfin shad populate our area’s big waters by the multi-billions at the height of summer, where they serve as a primary food source for bass. Colder water temperatures lead to mass shad die-offs, leaving their numbers much reduced by the first months of a new year. In the cooler months, lures and patterns that imitate baitfish then much harder to find work wonderfully. This is the condition that can make the Alabama rig, an umbrella rig built to imitate a small school of shad, seem like magic.
Until water temperatures get into the upper 50s, when shad populations rebound in force, the Alabama rig remains effective. Anything shad-like will be good over the next few weeks. A suspended jerk bait, which mimics a dying shad with its stop-and-start action, is really effective.
A mood for food
Thanks to recent and ongoing rains, water clarity is low in most areas of Northeast Mississippi, which means bright, strong colors should do better than natural colors at the moment.
Clear water makes the jerk bait much more effective. A bass will come a pretty good distance to eat a jerk bait when the water clear, so where pockets of clear water can be found, this technique can be very effective.
Match your bait size to that of the forage found wherever you may be. Try to match the forage on the lake you’re in. If it’s mostly threadfin, stay in the 3-inch range. Where there are gizzard shad, baits can be a little larger. Baits don’t have to be tiny, but the time for supersized, magnum baits won’t be along for some months yet.
