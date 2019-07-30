Monday night was pretty good for the rookie sons of major leagues who are now in The Show themselves.
In Toronto’s 7-3 win at Kansas City, second baseman Cavan Biggio hit the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning for the Blue Jays. The team’s top prospect, shortstop Bo Bichette, singled in his first major-league at-bat.
Biggio is the son of All of Fame second baseman Craig Biggio; Bichette's dad, was a four-time All-Star outfielder.
Toronto’s third baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is another highly touted rookie whose dad was a Hall of Famer.
"It was awesome to come in here and look at the lineup and see those names on it," said Toronto pitcher Thomas Pannone
In San Diego, rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. homered on the first pitch he saw and his Padres went on to an 8-1 win over Baltimore. His dad is best remembered for hitting two grand slams in a single inning for St. Louis in 1999.
