The dominoes began to fall in major college athletics on Thursday – and it will alter the landscape for football this fall in dramatic fashion.
It began with the Big Ten Conference, which announced Thursday afternoon that if sports can be played this fall, it will confine competition to conference-only schedules.
“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times,” the Big Ten said in its announcement.
Besides football, the Big Ten sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
Soon thereafter, there were media reports that both the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Pac-12 were considering similar plans.
That would be three of the “Power Five” college conferences; the Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 are the others.
SEC officials are reportedly meeting today, and it’s likely they will be carefully pondering Thursday’s moves. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told the Des Moines Register that his league has no plan to announce any similar scheduling plan.
Going to conference-only games will have a seismic impact on some of the top non-league games on the fall football schedule, including Alabama’s season-opener in Dallas against Pac-12 member Southern Cal.
Any similar move by the ACC would affect scheduled games with six SEC schools, including Mississippi State’s scheduled Sept. 12 visit to N.C. State, along with some big state rivalry games – South Carolina-Clemson, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Florida-Florida State and Kentucky-Louisville.
Ole Miss is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 6 against Baylor of the Big 12, in a game scheduled for the NFL stadium in Houston. On Thursday, Dallas school superintendent Michael Hinojosa said he’s “pretty sure” Texas high school football will not be played this fall.
Earlier on Thursday, the ACC announced it was putting all of its fall competitions on hold until at least Sept. 1 – a decision that would not affect any football games.
The official Big Ten announcement came a day after the Ivy League Conference canceled all sporting events until at least January.