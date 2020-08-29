BIGGERSVILLE LIONS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-1A
2019 record: 10-2, 7-0 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Stan Platt (5th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Goldman Butler, RB/LB, Sr.
• Rushed for 1,446 yards, 26 TDs; had team-high 61 tackles.
Bryson Pollard, OL/DL, Sr.
• Two-way starter was named 1A all-state last season.
Jarell Jones, RB, Jr.
• Had 339 yards, 5 TDs rushing and 140 yards, 3 TDs receiving.
COACHING ‘EM UP
After defensive coordinator Jeff Anglin for the Falkner head coaching job, Case Ingram was promoted as his replacement. Garrison Lathrop was hired and will coach receivers and linebackers.
OFFENSE
Biggersville suffered a blow in July when starting quarterback Quinton Knight suffered a season-ending ACL injury.
There are several options to replace him, including tailback Goldman Butler (Sr.). He could see time in the wildcat formation, and he has the ability to throw the ball.
Also returning to the backfield is Jarell Jones (Jr.). Jones will also be a big factor in the passing game along with Zae Davis (Jr.) and Cole Baggett (Sr.).
A lot of experience returns up front, but the Lions had several injuries there last season. Bryson Pollard anchors the line at center, while Logan Turnbough (Jr.) is back at tackle.
DEFENSE
Pollard also leads the defensive front at end. Di’renzo Shields (Sr.) and C.J. Johnson (Sr.) also bring experience to the table.
Butler returns at middle linebacker. He’ll have good help with twins Jack and John Eaton – both seniors – and Zyonn Mayes (Jr.).
Davis, who had three interceptions last season, is back in the secondary along with Jones. But Biggersville must find someone to replace Te’lick Barnett.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Knight is the kicker, although Biggersville will usually go for two after scoring a touchdown. Pollard is expected to punt.
Butler, Davis and Jones are all being counted on in the return game.
X-FACTOR
Several of Biggersville’s seniors have been starting or playing significant snaps since their freshman year. That experience should pay dividends come the postseason.
COACH SPEAK
“Hopefully we’ll have the opportunity to have a special year and get past the second round. It seems like we’re stuck on the second round, and we want to get past that hump.” – Stan Platt
Brad Locke