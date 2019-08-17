Biggersville Lions
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-1A
2018 record: 12-2, 7-1 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Stan Platt (4th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Quinton Knight, QB, Jr.
• Completed 55% of his passes for 895 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs.
Goldman Butler, RB/LB, Jr.
• Rushed for 544 yards, 7 TDs; made 125 tackles on defense.
J.J. Jones, RB/WR/DB
• Rushed for 332 yards, 3 TDs; will see time at slot receiver this fall.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Biggersville has gone 20-6 over the last two seasons under Stan Platt. A big part of the success was assistant Shelby Waddell, who left to be offensive coordinator at Hazel Green, Alabama.
OFFENSE
Quamon Davis, the 2018 Daily Journal Two-Way Player of the Year, leaves big shoes to fill in the backfield.
The focus now turns toward QB Quinton Knight (Jr.), who passed for 895 yards and 15 TDs last year. He’ll likely pass more this year and has plenty of targets, including Cole Baggett (Jr.), Zyonn Mayes (So.) and Zae Davis (So.) – Quamon’s brother.
Telick Barnett (Sr.), Goldman Butler (Jr.) and J.J. Jones (So.) will all see time at running back.
Four starting linemen return, and none of them are seniors.
DEFENSE
Eight starters return on this side of the ball, including Butler. The inside linebacker had a team-leading 125 tackles last season plus two interceptions.
The Lions’ 4-4 scheme will also feature twins Jack and John Eaton, both juniors, at linebacker along with John Garret Overstreet (Sr.).
Bryson Pollard (Jr.), Ricky Rivera (Jr.) and Direnzo Shields (Jr.) return up front. All three also play offensive line.
The secondary will be young, but Platt likes its collective quickness. Barnett, Davis, Jones and Mayes will be in the rotation.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Knight will handle punting and kicking duties. Barnett, Davis and Jones will see time in the return game.
X-FACTOR
If Knight can be a consistent passer, that will keep defenses from crowding the box like they did so often last year.
COACH SPEAK
“It’s going to be hard to duplicate what we did last year, but i think the schedule gets us ready for our district, and our goal is to get to Thanksgiving, get to state.” – Stan Platt