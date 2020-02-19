It is hard to believe February is over halfway over. This past Monday, Feb. 17, was the deadline to introduce legislation and constitutional amendments. The Legislature’s next major deadline is Tuesday, March 2 when bills must pass out of committee in order to move forward in the process. We’ve had a lot of committee activity already this year, but I expect even more over the next 2 weeks.
Corrections continues to be at the forefront of our conversations at the Capitol. Last week, the House of Representatives debated a bill that would require the Department of Finance and Administration to gather cost estimates on needed repair projects at the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility, a private prison facility that has been closed since the fall of 2016. The bill passed the House by a vote of 91-22 with me voting in favor.
The House of Representatives also passed a resolution honoring the life of former Speaker William J. “Billy” McCoy who passed away this past November. Speaker McCoy was a member of the House of Representatives from 1980-2012, serving as speaker from 2004-2012. He also served as Chairman of Ways & Means, Education and Vice Chairman of Highways and Highway Financing, now known as Transportation, among many other committee assignments. House Continuing Resolution 13 passed the Mississippi House of Representatives unanimously.
On Thursday, we had the pleasure of welcoming Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Hyer to the chamber. She spoke to the body about the importance of organ donation and her work with the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians on their Tar Wars program, a tobacco-free education program for 4th and 5th grade children.
I was honored to have Amanda and Ted Dollar at the Capitol last week. They were attending the Mississippi Center for Violence Prevention’s award ceremony where Speaker Philip Gunn received the Angel Award for his commitment to fight human trafficking. In October 2018, Speaker Gunn’s Commission on Public Policy hosted a Human Trafficking Summit, and last session, the House of Representatives passed House Bill 571 which made it illegal for a person under the age of 18 to be charged with prostitution.
Are you planning a visit to your State Capitol this Spring? Be sure and let me know. I always enjoy seeing a familiar face while working in Jackson and want to ensure your trip to the Capitol is an unforgettable experience. Staff at the Capitol can also help arrange tours of the building for individuals and groups. You may email me at jsteverson@house.ms.gov, call me at 662.837.0194, (601)359-3457 or message me on Twitter and Facebook.
Please contact me if I can help you, or if you have a question/comment concerning any legislation. I thank you for allowing me the honor to represent you in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Jody Steverson (R-Ripley) is State Representative for House District 4, representing Tippah and Alcorn counties. Representative Steverson serves as Vice Chairman of Ways & Means, Secretary of Public Utilities, and a member of the Insurance, Transportation, University & Colleges, Local & Private and Municipalities committees for the 2020-2023 term.