TUPELO — Dozens of people stopped by the GumTree Museum of Art Friday evening for a reception honoring Tupelo painter Billy Clifton as the museum kicks off a monthlong exhibition of his artwork in celebration of Black History Month.
Addressing the crowd, Clifton thanked God for blessing him with a gift for painting and for giving him enough sense to run with it. Throughout his 40-plus years painting, he's encouraged others to use their gifts or risk losing them.
"It's been a long journey, but I'm glad to be alive to enjoy this evening," Clifton said. "And hopefully, there will be a lot more evenings in the future."
A recurring theme in Clifton's paintings is "stop the killing." The words are often written in his artwork. Clifton said he's been concerned about putting an end to violence, particularly among the youth, for a number of years.
The GumTree Museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clifton's work will be exhibited through the end of February.
