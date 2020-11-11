Introducing youngsters to deer hunting has served to introduce the relative ease and functionality of pop-up ground blinds to thousands of adult hunters who might otherwise never have tried them, all to the benefit of young and old alike. For hunters who’ve not yet used one, a good pop-up blind is a Christmas list item well worth opening before Thanksgiving.
Portable pop-up blinds function like a hybrid of an umbrella and a folding camp chair and are available in a variety of sizes. Prices typically range from $100 to $500 and, as with most outdoor gear, the buyer generally gets what he or she pays for. Pricier models are also much more durable. The Primos Double Bull line is an excellent example of quality and durability.
The value of their most obvious advantage over traditional deer stands — being located at ground level — is hard to overstate. Since they’re quiet and, by nature of construction, largely contain hunters’ scent, the opportunity to sit until well past dark then exit in complete safety is a paramount value.
Unlike shooting houses, pop-up blinds may be easily repositioned to take advantage of or respond to wind direction. What they sacrifice in elevation they make up for in silence. Hunters in ground blinds don’t have to take care not to bump heavy boots against plywood floors and walls that reverberate like a bass drum when struck. The squirming option ground blinds offer, in fact, is rightfully one of their best selling points.
Ground blind hunters who will be using a crossbow or a firearm will need an independent shooting rest, and they’ll need to coordinate their chair to make sure the two work together. Providing the opportunity to work this out in the back yard before going to the woods is yet another way pop-up blinds assert their superiority.
A chair will need to be high and firm enough to allow the shooter to align their eye and their crossbow or firearm with the blind’s shooting window and the target beyond. Hunters of a smaller stature may well prefer to shoot standing up, and a properly-sized ground blind will allow this easily. In this case, the best option for a shooting rest is likely to be a Caldwell Field Pod, a device that combines a tripod-style shooting rest with a horizontal bracket that holds the crossbow or firearm at points fore and aft, and can do so independent of the hunter’s input. This lets the young hunter or their mentor get their shooting equipment situated and ready to use, then rest perfectly still until it’s time for the hunter to mount, aim and fire.
When introducing a new hunter to the outdoors, make a concentrated point to consider everything from their perspective. Make sure they have the gear they need to be comfortable, enough preparation to be competent and enough information to not be bored. They don’t know what they’re getting into. It’s up to their mentor to make sure they’re getting into something good.