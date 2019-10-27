The sounds of bluegrass filled a church gymnasium Oct. 12 in the Eggville community in Lee County. The annual Eggville Bluegrass Festival at Living Water Community Church brings together groups for an afternoon and evening of down-home music. This year’s festival attracted six groups from three states. In addition to the music, attendees could enter a pie contest, bid on live and silent auction items or try their chance at winning door prizes especially the certificates for $20 of free gasoline at nearby Hardin’s Country Store. Local residents donated $700 toward the gas certificates.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus