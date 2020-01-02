TUPELO • Beneath the banner of the blues music genre, there are different styles with their own distinctive sounds.
There’s the blues flowing from major cities like Memphis, Chicago and St. Louis. The blues can be regional from Texas or international from Great Britain. Even in Mississippi, you have Delta blues and Hill Country blues.
The blues can be influenced by the instrument, whether it’s acoustic or electric guitar, piano or harmonica.
Sam Mosley, the bluesman from New Albany, loves the diversity of the blues.
“Some people play with a rock edge to it, some like me play with a downhome edge,” he said. “Everybody’s got their own way of how to play the blues.”
Mosley and three other performers will blend their styles on Saturday, Jan. 11, during the Link Centre’s annual Blues Cafe Round Robin.
“Each one of us has our own style,” Mosley said. “Once we get started, everybody will have their own interpretation of how it goes. That’s what makes it interesting.”
The Blues Cafe Round Robin, which starts at 7:30 p.m., is part of the Link Centre’s Monthly Music Mix.
Mosley is a Blues Cafe regular, and joining him this year will be Terry “Harmonica” Bean of Pontotoc, Eden Brent of Greenville and the Rev. Robert Jones Sr. of Detroit.
“We’ll play about 40 minutes, take a break and then come back and do another 40 minutes,” Mosley said.
During the Round Robin, Mosley said, each performer will play their own material and the others can contribute to it.
“Everybody can’t play without some kind of accompaniment,” he said. “If somebody wants to join in, that’s great. We’ll make it work.”
All four are veteran artists who’ve toured the country and overseas.
Mosley and Bob Johnson became one of the blues’ top duos as recording artists and songwriters. Following Johnson’s death in 1998, Mosley has continued to perform as part of the Mosley Johnson Band and as a solo artist.
Bean rose from the Greenville blues scene to become a harmonica-and-guitar performer at concerts and festivals. Brent, a Greenville native, is also a successful singer and songwriter who performs her blues on the piano. Jones, a Detroit native, is a noted blues performer and inspirational storyteller.
Tickets are $12 in advance and available through Eventbrite.com. Admission at the door is $15.