MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Southern States Athletic Conference announced its end-of-the-year awards on Sunday, June 4, as Blue Mountain Christian University brought home three major awards.
BMCU Volleyball standout Anna Lucas was named the Barnes & Noble Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, BMCU ATC Amanda Allison was named the Athletic Trainer of the Year, the entire BMCU women’s athletic programs earned the SSAC Women’s Sportsmanship Award and Dr. Jeffrey Sweatt was named to the SSAC All-Faculty Team.
The conference also honored Blue Mountain Registrar Sheila Freeman for her career service to the SSAC, presenting her with recognition at the start of the banquet.
Freeman has spent the entirety of her 48-year career at Blue Mountain College, serving on numerous national and regional committees, recently retiring from BMCU.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY
TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
between 110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&