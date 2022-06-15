In this September 2020 photo, tons of dirt was moved to make ready the site at Fawn Grove Industrial Park. Grant funding totaling $2.1 million allowed the industrial park to expand its sewer capacity to support a maximum of 2,000 jobs.
The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors voted to approve tax exemptions for a number of local industries and agreed to table one.
The board tabled a $4.1 million exemption requested by Toyota Boshoku for machinery and equipment. Their reason is pending a discussion between the board and Toyota concerning the covenant agreement between the two over Fawn Grove Industrial Park. The board hopes to bring Toyota to the table prior to their June 21 meeting to discuss the agreement. The deadline for tax exemption approval is July 1.
Recent improvements made by the Town of Mantachie through an ARC grant matched 70/30 by the city, will help support the growth of the Fawn Grove Industrial Park as well as the city of Mantachie as a whole.
The board voted to approve tax exemptions for five other local businesses;
• Mueller Copper Tube - $11.6 million for machinery and new equipment; $1.6 million for work-in-progress; and $6.4 million in raw materials
• F.L. Crane and Sones - $460K for machinery and equipment
• Homan Industries - $169K for new equipment
• Marietta Wood - $970K for work-in-progress
• Marietta Dry Kiln - $752K for machinery and equipment
Tax exemptions are typically requested by the companies and are granted for a variety of reasons, including economic development and to spur job growth.