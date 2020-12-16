The Old Man pointed the bow of our flat-
bottomed boat to open water, cranked the throttle wide and left the ramp behind.
As the sun rose over our left shoulders, the humid air whipping by produced a chill, even in the height of summer. It was a chill of wakeful adrenaline and unknown possibility, excitement for hours to come that were more intriguing anticipation than outright thrill, but a joy just the same.
It was a chill of relief, too, for any trip came loaded with chances to fail. Trailer tires go flat, batteries go dead, motors decline to start, every manner of gear and bait can be sunk, lost or forgotten.
Trucks break down, alarm clocks don’t go off, even work, sometimes, could intervene, right up through the moment of launch.
When the little black Mercury coughed a plume of blue smoke, shifted into gear and churned a wake to ride level with a surface smooth as glass, the ramp was not the only thing left behind. We’d all breathe a sigh of relief.
The little boat traded speed for durability, its hull a bulwark against snags and standing trunks that, thanks to ever-changing lake levels, lurked randomly at surprising intervals just below the thick, brown water’s surface. We were safe but slow, which meant our fishing grounds lay a good 20 minutes’ ride from anywhere.
The delta of the Skuna River filtered catfish nourishment into the lake from the rich soil all around, and I imagined our favored acres a freshwater Grand Banks.
The standing dead, gray snags that had once lined a hardwood bottom and now marked our trotlining zone always looked a forest of sameness when a summer began, but soon grew familiar. After a few visits, even I could find our way in the dark. In some ways, those rides are helping me find my way still.
What we get from the outdoors doesn’t all arrive immediately. Done well, the deliveries continue for years, for as long as the days and those who shared them are alive in our mind.