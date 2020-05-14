Stacked on a bookcase in my office are editions of the Daily Journal’s Lee County Neighbors from its 26-year history. The section has seen a lot of changes during its time.
Neighbors has been a regular-sized section just like the rest of the paper, and at times it’s been a magazine. Many of them show a Wednesday publication date, some say Thursday and a few have Friday. It’s been as big as 40 pages in the magazine format and as small as four pages in the full-sized format.
I’ve been a part of the section since the beginning, dating back to when I was a Daily Journal
sports writer compiling local game results and taking photos at youth sporting events. I’ve served as Neighbors editor for most of the 26 years, including the past 13 in my fourth stint in charge of the section.
Lee County Neighbors was a weekly publication until this time last year when it was scaled back to once a month. But because of changes in publication, Neighbors is no longer a section by itself but it will continue on as a featured page in the Journal’s Sunday Living section.
Beginning today, the Lee County Neighbors page will appear on the first and third Sundays of every month. Nothing else has changed about Neighbors. It will continue to promote Lee County by publishing hometown news and photos.
For now, Neighbors will be limited to one page. But once the civic clubs, youth activities and community events return to normal, Neighbors will expand to two pages.
If you’re a Journal reader outside Lee County, this may be your first time to see our Neighbors product. Like the weekly or daily papers in your counties, Neighbors gives Lee Countians a chance to see the hometown community news that’s still an important part of a local newspaper.
The date and place in the paper have changed once again, but the focus of Lee County Neighbors hasn’t. This is your page, your news.