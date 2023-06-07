Book Review - George

This cover image released by Avid Reader Press shows "George: A Magpie Memoir" by Frieda Hughes.

 Avid Reader Press via AP

Frieda Hughes in an English poet and painter who has built a following on birding Instagram (@friedahughes) with her beguiling videos of owls. She has also written several children's books and a weekly poetry column for The Times of London. Yet she has spent much of her life living in the shadow of her world-famous parents, the poets Ted Hughes and Sylvia Plath.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you