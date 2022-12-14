Food homegrown in the Smoky Mountains and wild waterfowl nesting beneath the northern lights may not share much in common, but books chronicling the history of each would be welcome on anyone’s reading list for the New Year.
“Fishing for Chickens: A Smokies Food Memoir,” by Jim Casada, details a passing way of life that was rich in hardships but even richer in nourishment grown organically in a time before any was grown any other way. “Delta Waterfowl: How the Duck Hunters Organization Shaped Waterfowl Conservation in North America,” by Paul Wait, details the genesis of a group whose members pioneered the successful way wildlife conservation is done.
Food for thought
“Fishing for Chickens” is part memoir, part cookbook and all exploration of a resoundingly wholesome and unhurried way of life. Casada is a son of the Smokies and a practiced, successful writer. It would be hard to say which of the two colors his character more. As a result, his work is both profoundly authentic and exceedingly well-written. He’s an exceptional wordsmith and a wonderful spinner of yarns, an eminently competent outdoorsman with a self-deprecating style every reader should enjoy.
Casada has written or edited more than three dozen books, most with a primary focus on the outdoors. Covering topics that range from fly fishing to food preparation helped hone his mastery of the written word, and his latest book brings together something of them all.
“I wanted to do this book simply as a way of preserving a world that is increasingly lost,” Casada said, then invoked the words of lyricist Ian Tyson, whose ballad about Charlie Russell encouraged the subject to “get ‘er all down before she’s all gone.”
“That’s what I’m doing here,” Casada said. “I want to record folk ways and food ways in a way that’ll last.”
Casada is a third generation resident of the Smokies. He was born and raised in Bryson City. Though both a college professor and traveling outdoor writer over the years, his wanderings have always led him back to the Appalachians. He’s called Rock Hill, South Carolina home for decades now.
“I grew up in Bryson City,” he said. “We weren’t farmers, but we had enough land to grow food on. We had a small orchard and we raised a great deal of what we ate. Grandpa lived within walking distance, and he raised hogs for himself and all of his extended family. From hogs to chickens to crops, I was exposed in a first-hand manner to food in every sense, either growing it, catching it or killing it. Nothing we shot ever went to waste. It was always a special treat to have a meal that featured squirrel, rabbit, quail or grouse, not to mention any fish we could catch.
“We weren’t self sufficient, but we were as close to that as we could be.”
Casada’s book intermingles a wealth of mountain anecdotes with the wisdom of many a well-kept kitchen in an entertaining, engaging way. He covers a scope of staples like corn, bread, squash and garden vegetables. He progresses to fruits of the wild including game, nuts, berries and more. He discusses several historic methods of preservation from drying and pickling to canning and curing, then explores the special occasions that brought food and family together in a way even more significant than usual.
“Food in every phase is a communal experience,” Casada said. “A shared meal, particularly one that involves food the people consuming it had a direct hand in producing, is an invisible but tangible tie that binds a family or friends together.
“The fact such things made a lasting impression tells me food is a factor that binds. In my mind’s eye, I can still see Grandpa at the head of the table. On big occasions, it might be filled and have other little tables in orbit around it. He’d say a blessing and give thanks, then he’d always finish with: You’uns see what’s before ye. Eat hardy.’
“It’s an invitation, and a connection, I hope we never forget.”
To buy Casada’s book, go to www.jimcasadaoutdoors.com.
Whistling wings
Wildlife conservation and restoration in North America is one of the greatest success stories of the 20th or any other century. After a wide variety of depredations had been visited upon herds and hordes of natural critters, from sweeping habitat loss to market gunning - which is the shooting of wild game for commercial sale, groups of concerned outdoors enthusiasts stepped in and led the way to better ways.
The consumption of wild game has always been a key component of the puzzle. Indeed, the species on the continent whose future is most soundly assured are those for which well-regulated hunting seasons exist.
At the forefront of this charge were the people whose work sprang, at the end of the 1800s, from a deep concern for the future of waterfowl. Less publicly visible than other conservation organizations, at least until the last few years, Delta Waterfowl’s positive impact for the long-term success of ducks and geese has been more than profound.
In “Delta Waterfowl,” Wait opens by asserting Delta Waterfowl has had the most important and profound impact on waterfowl conservation and research in North America. Through the beautifully-illustrated and adroitly-edited pages that follow, he offers ample evidence to make precisely that case.
Delta Waterfowl has existed in organizational form, through a progression of other names and a variety of locations of headquarters, for 110 years. Wait, who has worked in communications for the organization for more than 10 years, undertook the archeology of its archives during COVID-19’s quiet periods.
“The book is our complete history,” he said. “No one had ever compiled it in a way that tells the full, true history of Delta Waterfowl. Our history really is the history of waterfowl conservation in North America. Monumental things like the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in 1918, our forerunner organization really advanced that. Our first president was the reason why that came to pass. The duck stamp? A guy in our organization wrote the bill that brought the duck stamp into being.
“The biggest thing for me was, I knew we were doing really important work but, when I peeled back the layers, I was amazed at how many thing that helped waterfowl that we were involved in.”
Wait has edited roughly 250 editions of magazines in his career, but he’d not put together a book before this one.
“I think I have 3,000 hours into it,” he said. “It was a bigger project than I expected, bt it kept giving back to me. It was a really neat experience.”
The book is large enough to serve as a coffee table centerpiece but small enough to hold comfortably in hand. It’s beautifully composed, well written and replete with hundreds of images and illustrations.
To get a copy, go to DeltaWaterfowl.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.