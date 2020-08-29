BOONEVILLE BLUE DEVILS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-3A
2019 record: 8-3, 4-1 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Mike Mattox (11th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
John Daniel Deaton, QB, Sr.
• Has passed for 3,178 yards, 35 TDs last two years.
L.J. Shumpert, ATH, Jr.
• Will see time at tailback, receiver and safety.
J.D. Nanney, LB/TE, Jr.
• Top returning defensive player had 6 sacks last year.
COACHING ‘EM UP
After offensive coordinator Kyle Bond left for a job at Houston, Booneville filled his spot with Kevin Williams – the school’s head baseball coach. He was once OC at Corinth under Doug Jones.
OFFENSE
Quarterback John Daniel Deaton (Sr.) returns to direct the offense for a third season. He’s an accurate passer who takes care of the ball, and he’ll have plenty of distribution options.
One of those is L.J. Shumpert (Jr.), who will step into a multi-faceted role as a running back and receiver. He led the team in receiving last year with 491 yards on 37 catches.
J.D. Nanney (Jr.) can be a weapon at tight end and halfback.
The offensive line returns loads of experience, led by third-year starter Clay Herring (Sr.) at center. Right guard Ben Mauney (Sr.) is a fourth-year starter, while right tackle Billy Johnson (Sr.) is a third-year starter.
DEFENSE
Nanney, a middle linebacker, can make plays all over the field. Herring will play with this unit, as will Eli Murphy (Sr.) and Mikey Smith (So.).
Mauney and Trey Wheelington (Sr.) will both see time at nose guard, while Johnson and Mac Shinault (Jr.) man the defensive end spots.
The secondary should be strong again with Shumpert back at free safety. Zac Gann (Sr.) is at the strong safety spot, while T.J. Brown (Jr.) returns at cornerback.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Gone is reliable kicker Noah Sisk, but coach Mike Mattox said Guy Gillespie (Jr.) has just as strong a leg.
Deaton will punt again; he averaged 29.6 yards per kick last season.
X-FACTOR
Booneville has nine starters returning on each side of the ball. The should help them absorb the loss of Davian Price, who was one of the area’s most dynamic playmakers last season.
COACH SPEAK
“We’ve got a good nucleus back. … Hopefully we can make a little noise.” – Mike Mattox
Brad Locke