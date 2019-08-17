Booneville Blue Devils
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-3A
2018 record: 11-1, 5-0 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Mike Mattox (10th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
John Daniel Deaton, QB, Jr.
• Passed for 1,609 yards, 20 TDs, 3 INTs. Went 11-0 as a starter last season.
Davian Price, ATH, Sr.
• Accounted for 1,544 offensive yards, 18 TDs; recorded 36 tackles, 2 INTs.
William Jackson, RB/LB, Sr.
• Rushed for 324 yards, 1 TD; made 76 tackles, 2 sacks.
COACHING EM UP
There are no changes to the coaching staff. Booneville has reached the playoffs every season that Mike Mattox has been head coach.
OFFENSE
QB John Daniel Deaton (Jr.) returns to lead the offense after going undefeated as a starter last season. His top target, WR Davian Price (Sr.), also returns after accounting for 18 touchdowns. In the backfield, RB William Jackson (Sr.) will lead a talented crew.
The line should be Booneville’s strength this season. Four of the five starting linemen from last season return: Grant Newby (Sr.), Ben Mauney (Jr.), Clay Herring (Jr.) and Billy Johnson (Jr.).
DEFENSE
The top three tacklers from last season return in linebackers Amoni Grizzard (Sr.), L.J. Shumpert (So.) and Jackson. On the line, Jalen Triplett (Sr.) returns from an ACL injury. Mac Shinault (So.) and J.D. Nanney (So.) will also anchor the front line rotation.
In the secondary, Booneville graduated three players that accumulated 10 INTs together. Price is the leading player coming back with two INTs last season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
All-division kicker Noah Sisk (Sr.) returns, while Deaton will punt again this year. In the return game, Price will be the primary returner.
X-FACTOR
With Deaton coming back from a fracture in his back, Booneville’s offensive line will need to keep him healthy this season. Deaton was 11-0 as a starter and threw 20 touchdowns with only three interceptions last year.
COACH SPEAK
“I think we will have more than just one leader. This bunch is pretty close as a whole, and I think what we’ve been doing this offseason has pulled us closer.” – Mike Mattox