Youth from across the country stand before a statue of Elvis Presley at age 13 as they take a tour of the Elvis Presley Birthplace as part of the ongoing Tupelo Elvis Festival's annual Becoming Experience Youth Day & Competition on June 8, 2023, in Tupelo.
Young Elvis fans from across the nation converge upon the Birthplace in Tupelo as part of Tupelo Elvis Festival on June 8, 2023. The festival, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, will continue through the weekend.
Hunter Cole, 16, from Troy Texas, listens as Romona Edge talks about Elvis Presley his time as a child going to church at the Assembly of God Church, where Elvis was first exposed to gospel music that influenced his musical style throughout his career.
Youth from across the country stand before a statue of Elvis Presley at age 13 as they take a tour of the Elvis Presley Birthplace as part of the ongoing Tupelo Elvis Festival's annual Becoming Experience Youth Day & Competition on June 8, 2023, in Tupelo.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Young Elvis fans from across the nation converge upon the Birthplace in Tupelo as part of Tupelo Elvis Festival on June 8, 2023. The festival, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, will continue through the weekend.
Hunter Cole, 16, from Troy Texas, listens as Romona Edge talks about Elvis Presley his time as a child going to church at the Assembly of God Church, where Elvis was first exposed to gospel music that influenced his musical style throughout his career.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
River Dupuis, 6, from Myrtle Beach South Carolina, stands in line to view the childhood home of Elvis Presley as he wears his jumpsuit on June 8, 2023, in Tupelo at the Elvis Presley Birthplace.