New Mexico Bowl
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3): Central Michigan, it its first year under coach Jim McElwain, completed one of the nation's biggest turnarounds following a 1-11 season – the school's worst.
Cure Bowl
Georgia Southern (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5): Liberty, led by former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, is looking to join Georgia Southern and Appalachian State as the only teams to move from FCS to FBS and win a bowl game in its first season of eligibility.
Boca Raton Boel
Florida Atlantic (10-3) vs. SMU (10-2): FAU, which lost head coach Lane Kiffin to Ole Miss, will be guided by interim coach Glenn Spencer while new coach Willie Taggert observes from the press box.
Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State (7-5) vs. Florida International (6-6): Arkansas State, which has made nine-consecutive bowls – winning three – is trying to sustain momentum after winning four of its last five games.
New Orleans Bowl
No 20 Appalachian State (12-1) vs. UAB (9-4): Appalachian State is the first ranked team to play in the New Orleans Bowl, which began in 2000. Shawn Clark makes his debut as Appalachian State head coach after taking over for Eli Drinkwitz, who left for Missouri.