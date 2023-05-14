Box Score: Booneville 4, Kossuth 3 May 14, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Booneville 4, Kossuth 3Kossuth;100;000;011;0;–3;13;1Booneville;100;000;011;1–4;10;1 WP: Hallie Burns LP: Maddie MaskMultiple hits: (KO) Hadley James 4, Victoria Fields 3; (BO) Burns, Ellan Saylors. 2B: (KO) JamesRecords: Booneville 26-9, Kossuth 22-9 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Boxing Sports Telephony Recommended for you Weather Currently in Tupelo 68°F Clear 86°F / 63°F 3 AM 67°F 4 AM 66°F 5 AM 66°F 6 AM 66°F 7 AM 69°F Trending Now Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters © Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal 1242 S Green St, Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.