SALTILLO • Brad and Deana Jackson have deep roots in this city. They grew up together on nearby Birmingham Ridge and were educated in Saltillo schools.
It was their desire as adults to return home to live and work.
The Jacksons, both educators in Saltillo schools, have been honored as Saltillo Citizens of the Year for 2020-21. The award is presented every fall by the North Lee Civitan Club.
The couple was congratulated by family and friends during a drive-by ceremony Nov. 8 afternoon at Saltillo City Park. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Civitan Club moved the ceremony outdoors to the city park to ensure social distancing.
Brad Jackson is in his first year as principal of Saltillo Primary School. Deana Jackson is the library media specialist at Saltillo High School. They began their education careers in Booneville but desired to return to Saltillo.
“To be honest, it seems like the natural thing to do,” Brad Jackson said. “We grew up here. A lot of people took care of us. A lot of people in this community invested in us.”
Deana Jackson said, “We both became teachers so that we could give back to the community. I think that was our lifelong goal was to come back and do what so many people have done for us. It’s the place where we wanted to be.”
The Jacksons, who have been married 15 years, attend West Jackson Street Baptist Church, where Brad Jackson is a deacon and both teach in the children’s department. They are involved the children’s ministry, including Vacation Bible School, fundraisers and missions.
Their three children – 11-year-old twin boys Cooper and Turner and 6-year-old daughter Kara – attend Saltillo schools.
The Citizen of the Year Award, first presented in 2000, recognizes one male and one female each year for their professional and community service in Saltillo. The North Lee Civitan Club has been the presenting sponsor the past 10 years.