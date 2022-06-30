Scott Waller from the Mississippi Economic Council explains what their agency is trying to do to both understand and combat "brain drain" in Mississippi during a Daily Journal hosted panel on June 30, 2022, in Tupelo. "Brain drain" refers to people leaving Mississippi to work out-of-state once earning a college degree. The forum featured panelists David Fernandes, president of Toyota Mississippi; Rob Hairston, director of projects for the Community Development Foundation; and Waller. Daily Journal Executive Editor Sam R. Hall served as moderator.
Scott Waller from the Mississippi Economic Council explains what their agency is trying to do to both understand and combat "brain drain" in Mississippi during a Daily Journal hosted panel on June 30, 2022, in Tupelo. "Brain drain" refers to people leaving Mississippi to work out-of-state once earning a college degree. The forum featured panelists David Fernandes, president of Toyota Mississippi; Rob Hairston, director of projects for the Community Development Foundation; and Waller. Daily Journal Executive Editor Sam R. Hall served as moderator.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Community Development Foundation President David Rumbarger grabs a quick photo as the panel starts discussing ways to address the state's problem with brain drain.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
The four-person panel explores the causes of brain drain in Mississippi, and how to reverse the problem.