Vitals: 5-6, 175
2018 stats: 185 carries, 1,225 yards, 20 TDs
Base offense: Two-back
West Point is never short of players who can run the ball, but it takes a certain kind to handle the quarterback position.
Brandon Harris handled it quite well last season, leading the Green Wave to a third-straight Class 5A state championship. Coach Chris Chambless said Harris is a good fit at QB because of his arm and his high football IQ.
“He can do some sprint-out type stuff, some play-action passes that gives him that option to take it and run it, which is always the first option we want him to do,” Chambless said. “But he’s got arm enough and is accurate enough to get it to the receiver. He understands the game. That’s what kind of sets him apart.”
West Point runs a basic two-back offense, but Chambless mixes in other looks as well and likes to use two quarterbacks. That allows Harris to line up at other positions, like running back and receiver.
Last year, Jake Chambless was the complementary pocket passer to the run-first Harris. This year, it’s Gray Berry.
Harris did not initially see himself as a quarterback, but offensive coordinator Brett Morgan informed him during his freshman year that’s exactly what he’d be playing at the varsity level.
“So he told me to watch everything Marcus Murphy did, learn from him, because I was the next up,” Harris said.
Murphy led the Green Wave to titles in 2016 and ’17 and now plays for Mississippi State.
Harris quickly settled into his starting role last season, and he took it to another level in the playoffs. In four postseason games, Harris ran for a total of 601 yards and eight touchdowns.
Fully comfortable taking snaps, Harris has also become the kind of leader the position demands.
“Some guys, they get frustrated,” he said, “but I just tell them, ‘Keep paying attention and remain humble, and listen to what coach has to tell you. If you don’t know anything, just ask me and I’ll help you out on it.’”