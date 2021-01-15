Bruce Ingram to represent ICC as William Winter Scholar

FULTON • Dr. Bruce Ingram of Wenasoga, social science instructor, has been selected as Itawamba Community College’s William Winter Scholar for 2021.
He will be among statewide recipients to be honored during opening and closing ceremonies at the 32nd Annual Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration, Feb. 22-27.
Ingram, who is in his 15th year at ICC, teaches U.S. History I and II and has been the instructor for College Life. In 2006, he was the first lead online instructor responsible for history, philosophy, geography and government. From 2008-10, he served as Distance Learning coordinator. He is a charter member of the ICC Leadership Institute (2008-09) and was a Phi Theta Kappa adviser from 2017-20.
His educational background includes the bachelor’s degree from Blue Mountain College and the master’s and doctorate, both from the University of Mississippi.
Ingram has also taught in the North Tippah School District (Walnut and Falkner High Schools) and the Alcorn School District, and he has served as pastor of Chalybeate Baptist Church. He is a deacon at Oakland Baptist Church in Corinth, where he volunteers on the tech crew, teaches Sunday School and assists with the children’s choir and pastoral responsibilities during services. In the communities where he has lived, he has been a summer league softball and baseball coach, member and president of Walnut Ruritan, sports announcer and semiprofessional photographer and videographer for Falkner and Kossuth High Schools.
He and his wife of 36 years, the former Darlene Sweeney, have three children, all educators, Danielle (counselor at Center Hill High School in DeSoto County), Case (football coach and math teacher at Biggersville) and Elizabeth (ICC graduate and science education major at Mississippi State University). The Ingrams have five grandchildren, Archer, Myles, Walker, Everly and Jojo.