Bruce Trojans
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-2A
2019 record: 4-8, 1-3 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Jamaal Jackson (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jay Collins, ATH, Sr.
• Team's leading receiver from last season; will play more in the backfield this year.
Wesley Pomerlee, G, Sr.
• The only returning starter on the offensive line; will also have a significant role on the defensive line.
Justice Hampton, DL/FB, Sr.
• One of the top defensive players on the team; will also serve as the backup fullback and play big role in the rushing game.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Jamaal Jackson, who was at Pontotoc, takes over at his alma mater. The assistant coaching staff mostly stays the same, while Marty Warren also comes over from Pontotoc to call the defense.
OFFENSE
There is a three-way quarterback battle between Logan Stewart (Jr.), Amari Armstrong (Jr.) and Austin Plunk (So.). Jay Collins (Sr.), the leading receiver from last season, moves to the backfield and will play running back. Bryce Armstrong (Jr.) will start at fullback.
On the offensive line, Wesley Pomerlee (Sr.) is the only returning starter. But Bryan Nix (Sr.), Kentrell Patterson (So.) and Ashton Mann (Sr.) look to play significant roles. When the team decides to pass, Connor McCormick (Jr.) will be the main receiver.
DEFENSE
Jackson and his squad will run a 3-4 set. Maddex Covarnubias (Jr.) will star on the line alongside Pomerlee and Hampton. There’s still a competition at linebacker, but Armstrong and McCormick look to be on the outside.
Jay Jackson (Sr.), Jamaal’s son, will fight for one of the middle linebacker spots. Tanner Mann (So.) and Stewart will play in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Hampton will be the primary kicker while Stewart will be the punter. There is still an open competition for who will return kicks, but Collins could see time back there.
X-FACTOR
The team is moving to more of a ball-control offense, so turnovers will be crucial to success this season. The Trojans do not have much depth, so staying healthy will also be key.
COACH SPEAK
“I like what we have, it’s just the catching on part. I’m trying to make it as simple as possible that way they can just go out there and play football. I don’t want them overthinking anything.” – Jamaal Jackson
Dalton Middleton