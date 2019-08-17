Bruce Trojans
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-2A
2018 Record: 4-8, 1-3 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Clint Faust (3rd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Dee Cullins, RB/LB, Sr.
• Rushed for 1,023 yards, 9 TDs.
Lamonte Poindexter, DL/OL, Sr.
• Recorded 36 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 forced fumbles.
Justice Hampton, LB/TE, Jr.
• Recorded 71 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT.
COACHING 'EM UP
Clint Faust returns his entire coaching staff from last season.
OFFENSE
At QB, Logan Stewart (So.) will return as the starter. Dee Cullins (Sr.), one of the top players on the team, is at running back after rushing for 1,023 yards last year. Zack Marter (Jr.) will also get reps at RB.
On the line, four of the five starters return. Kentrell Glass (Sr.) will play left guard, Jake Walls (So.) will play center, Wesley Pomerlee (Jr.) will play right guard, and Lamonte Poindexter (Sr.) will play right tackle.
Tre Wofford (Sr.) and Jay Collins (Jr.) will start at receiver, while Justice Hampton (Jr.) will play tight end.
DEFENSE
Seven starters return. Poindexter will start at nose guard, while Issac Mata (Sr.) and Bryan Nix (Jr.) help round out the line.
Cullins will start at MLB and Marter and Amari Armstrong (So.) will stack at linebacker. The two outside linebackers will be Hampton and Connor McCormick (So.). Jarrion Pierce (So.) will start at safety, and Wofford and Collins will play defensive back.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Poindexter, McCormick and Marter will each rotate on kickoffs, while Marter will handle punting duties. Wofford, Collins and Pierce will return kicks and punts.
X-FACTOR
The non-division schedule for Bruce will be crucial to getting ready for a playoff run. They play 4A North Pontotoc in Week 3, then travel to the defending Class 3A champion Water Valley in Week 4, and wrap up non-division play at home against 1A defending champion Nanih Waiya.
COACH SPEAK
“I hope to improve a little bit every year. We doubled our win total last year, and it would be great to do something like that again and have a playoff run.” – Clint Faust