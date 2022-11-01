FULTON • The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay, Alabama has announced its first production of the 2022-2023 season: "Murder Me, Murder Me Not," written by William Springer and directed by Molly Thorn.
The play will be presented Nov. 10-12, 2022, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Weatherford Centre in Red Bay, Alabama. There will be a meal offered for the Thursday night and Sunday afternoon performances, but must be paid and confirmed in advance.
Cast members include Theron Struzik, Clint Sikes, Dominic Rogers, Jeanmarie Moore, Sara Jane Hattaway, and LaManda Johnson, with Zephra Rogers as stage manager.
Tickets are on sale now at the Weatherford Centre in Red Bay between 2-4 p.m. weekdays.
Randolph Gaston has been murdered, and everybody is after the insurance money (including the deceased). The characters we meet are the grieving widow, the girl next door, the family maid, the minister, the French inspector, and the confused boyfriend — but everyone isn't necessarily who they seem to be. A series of double (and double-double) crosses, mistaken identities, fake accents, hidden bodies, and phony mustaches all add up to a completely intriguing comedy.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 256-356-9829 weekdays between 2-4 p.m. or leave a message during other hours. Calls will be returned.
