COLUMBIA, Mo. • With a 79-64 wire-to-wire victory against Missouri at Mizzou Arena on Thursday night, Mississippi State’s women set a program record with their 14th- straight road win.
The No. 13 Bulldogs (15-2, 3-0 SEC) own Division I’s longest active road win streak, dating back to last year’s victory at Washington.
“I am awfully proud of my team,” said head coach Vic Schaefer. “I am really proud of the way we came out and started the game. It was a 9-2 run, and they had to call a timeout. I didn’t think we took our foot off the gas that entire first half.”
His Bulldogs led 44-22 at halftime.
Reigning SEC Freshman of the Week Rickea Jackson scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to pace Mississippi State. Jordan Danberry had 18 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists and Chloe Bibby added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Jackson hit a short jumper to open the scoring and Jessika Carter’s layup midway through the first quarter gave Mississippi State an 11-point lead. Jackson made back-to-back baskets to make 23-11 going into the second quarter and led by double figures the rest of the way.
The Bulldogs forced 23 turnovers behind 10 steals and converted that in to 26 points. State won the battle in the paint, outscoring the Tigers (4-12, 1-2 SEC) 46-26 and holding a 38-32 advantage on the glass.
MSU returns to action on Thursday, hosting LSU in a 7 p.m. contest.