Jaylen Edwards notched 21 points on Friday against New Albany in the championship game, but it wasn’t enough as the Tribe fell to Dogs 75-66.
Dawson Rice got the Warriors on the board first, then Nic Townsend nailed a 3-pointer, drew the foul, and hit the free-throw for the rare 4-point play. Back-to-back 3-pointers from New Albany’s Mac Cheairs, followed by one by Chris Carter, and another from Braden Shettles gave the Dogs an 18-11 lead.
Edwards put back his own offensive rebound for a score, but New Albany led 18-14 at the end of the first.
Jonathan Armstrong cut inside with a nice move to start the second quarter, then Zane Tipler launched a nice loft inside to Tyler Shepherd who cut in for a basket. Tipler kicked out to Jack Sansing along the right edge for a 3-pointer. New Albany led 35-30 at the half.
Shepherd got an offensive putback to start the third, then Edwards glided in left-to-right across the lane for a bucket. Tipler pulled down an offensive board and kicked ahead to Edwards on a breakaway, then Shepherd got the bucket–plus-foul for a 3-point play, tying the game at 39 with 5 minutes left in the quarter.
Shettles played tough inside for the Dogs and notched a pair of scores late in the third, helping New Albany carry a 58-46 lead into the final frame.
Shepherd grabbed a steal and layup to start the fourth, and Jack Sansing knocked down a 3 to pull the Tribe to within 7 points, at 62-55, with 3:33 left. Tipler pushed the pace and found Edwards inside who made good on a pair of free-throws. A final 3-pointer from Sansing was too little to tie, and New Albany hung on for the win.
Tyler Shepherd added 15 points and 13 rebounds in the New Albany loss.
Pontotoc previously defeated South Pontotoc 65-58. Edwards had 25, Shepherd 23.
Pontotoc was set to host Itawamba AHS on Tuesday in Round One.