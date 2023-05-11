Rachel Young, a volunteer for the Boys and Girls Club, passes burgers off to Kimberly Chism, Marketing Assistant at JMB, as they keep the assembly line moving for the Spring Burger Bash for the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi on Thursday morning.
Sarah Young, a volunteer for the Boys and Girls Club, keeps the assembly line moving passing out burgers for the Spring Burger Bash for the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi on Thursday morning.
Rachel Young, a volunteer for the Boys and Girls Club, passes burgers off to Kimberly Chism, Marketing Assistant at JMB, as they keep the assembly line moving for the Spring Burger Bash for the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi on Thursday morning.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Burger lunches sit packed and ready for pick up at the Spring Burger Bash for the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi on Thursday morning.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Kimberly Chism, Marketing Assistant at JMB, packs a burger in foil for the Spring Burger Bash for the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi on Thursday morning.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Sarah Young, a volunteer for the Boys and Girls Club, keeps the assembly line moving passing out burgers for the Spring Burger Bash for the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi on Thursday morning.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Volunteer's prepare burgers for Spring Burger Bash for the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi on Thursday morning.