Brian McCann
The veteran catcher, a Georgia native who spent 10 of his 15 big-league seasons in Atlanta, will retire at age 35.
"This is it for me," he said Wednesday, after the Braves’ 13-1 season-ending loss to St Louis. "I'm going to go home and be a dad and play with those kids.”
He spent his first nine seasons in Atlanta and was named an All-Star seven times. After three seasons with the Yankees, he won a World Series ring with Houston in 2017 and rejoined Atlanta in the offseason.
He finished his career with a career .262 average, 282 home runs and 1,018 RBIs.
