The 2001 British Open winner had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day on Thursday at Royal Portrush.
Duval, who plays sparingly now because of his work with the Golf Channel, shot a career-worst 91 as the Open returned to Northern Ireland.
It all went haywire on No. 7, where he carded a 14 after yanking two tee shots, then accidentally played the wrong ball – sending him back to the tee box to try again.
He later suffered a triple bogey on the 17th.
"I teed off in the Open and I shot 91," he said. "So put it on the board."
