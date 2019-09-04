Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys’ franchise running back was in training camp on Wednesday, ending his 41-day holdout after agreeing to a very green new deal.
Elliott’s $90 million, six-year contract extension will make him the NFL's highest-paid player at his position, with $50 million of that guaranteed.
The $15 million-per-year average on the extension surpasses the $14.4 million Todd Gurley got from the Los Angeles Rams last summer. Gurley's guarantee was for $45 million.
Dallas opens Sunday against the New York Giants.