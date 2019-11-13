Gabe Kapler
The San Francisco Giants introduced their new manager on Wednesday, a month after he was fired by the Philadelphia Phillies.
The 44-year-old Kapler replaces Bruce Bochy, a beloved figure who retired at the end of the season after 13 years and three championships with San Francisco.
Kapler went 161-163 over two seasons with the Phillies, including an 81-81 fizzle this year.
He played the outfield in 12 major league seasons with six teams and was a career .268 hitter.
