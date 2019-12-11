Stephen Strasburg's reign as baseball's highest-paid pitcher ended quickly.
Gerrit Cole has agreed to a $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees. That quickly topped the $245 million, seven-year contract Strasburg finalized on Monday to remain with the Washington Nationals.
Cole's $36 million average is a record for any player, beating the $35.5 million in outfielder Mike Trout's $426.5 million, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels that started last season.
The 29-year Cole went 35-10 over the past two seasons n Houston.