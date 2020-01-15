Justin Jefferson
The outstanding LSU wide receiver announced Wednesday that he’s declaring for the NFL draft.
Jefferson was the team’s leading receiver the past two seasons, with 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in the Tigers’ perfect 15-0 national championship campaign that ended Monday night.
He was among six LSU underclassmen to say since Monday they’re leaving early, joining inside linebackers Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen, safety Grant Delpit, center Lloyd Cushenberry and offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles.