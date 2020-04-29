The NFL commissioner has reduced his salary to $0 and other NFL employees will be taking pay cuts or furloughs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Goodell, who makes upward of $30 million a year from salaries and bonuses, voluntarily had his salary reduced this month, sources told the AP.
The pay reduction will be 5% for workers up to the manager's level, 7% for directors, 10% for vice presidents, 12% for senior vice presidents, and 15% for executive vice presidents.
No employee earning a base salary of less than $100,000 will be affected by the reductions.