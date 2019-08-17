Byers Lions
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-1A
2018 record: 1-10, 1-7 (no playoffs)
Coach: Chris Daniels (7th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Julian Moore, RB/FS, Sr.
• Rushed for 980 yards, 11 TDs; had 5 TDs receiving.
D’Iveion Coleman, C/NG, Sr.
• At 250 pounds, he’s the biggest player on the team.
Malik Glover, WR/CB, Jr.
• Glover will also punt and work in the return game.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Chris Daniels won 10 games in his first season as Byers’ coach, but he’s won just 12 over the past five years.
OFFENSE
The Lions return just two starters, and both are two-way players: Malik Glover (Jr.) and Julian Moore (Sr.).
Glover will play receiver on offense, while Moore will be the lead tailback and also being used in the passing game. Zack Snow (Jr.) will also see time at receiver.
How often those three have a chance to make plays depends on the development of a freshman quarterback.
Michael James is that QB. He has athleticism and a strong arm, but opposing defenses will likely load the box and dare him to throw it.
The line will have three freshmen starting but is anchored by a senior, center D’Iveion Coleman.
DEFENSE
Byers allowed nearly 45 points per game last season, and bringing that number down will be no easy task with all the youth.
Glover and Moore will lead the secondary at cornerback and free safety, respectively. However, Moore could see time at linebacker because Byers doesn’t have anyone who fits well at that position.
The 250-pound Coleman will play nose guard in the Lions’ 4-3 scheme. Most every other position on defense was up for grabs entering preseason camp.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Glover will punt, while Moore will kick. Those two will pair up not only on kickoff returns but on punt returns as well. Daniels said he hopes to get some “free points” on special teams.
X-FACTOR
Byers has a thin roster that’s heavily populated by freshmen, and they’ll have to be quick learners.
COACH SPEAK
“If we could get a win or two early and get their confidence up, that’s going to be the key.” – Chris Daniels